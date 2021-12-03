Anderson County assistant track coach faces sex abuse charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested Connor Duncan, 24, after he was charged by the Anderson County Grand Jury with two accounts of promoting a sexual performance of a minor, two accounts of sex abuse in the first degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

These charges come from a complaint made earlier this year and a months-long investigation during which time Duncan was a volunteer Assistant Track Coach at Anderson County High School.

Duncan was lodged in Shelby County Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.