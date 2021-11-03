Anderson County teacher resigns after being charged with DUI while on school grounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Anderson County school teacher was charged with DUI after he allegedly hit a sign in the Saffell Street Elementary School's parking lot with his car.

According to the arrest citation, officers found 31-year-old Christopher Harrod's vehicle parked at the school during student pickup with the engine running Friday afternoon. The officer says the Harrod appeared to be passed out.

After exhibiting signs of being under the influence, Harrod eventually got out of his car after being non-compliant with officers for about 10 minutes but refused to speak with officers.

"He was asked multiple times to submit to field sobriety tests but refused, stating that he 'knew his rights,'" the reporting officer said in the arrest citation.

Harrod was then arrested and taken to the Lawrenceburg Police Department for booking.

Shelby County Detention Center

Superintendent Sheila Mitchell told The Anderson News that Harrod is a teacher at the school and that he has been suspended with pay. The superintendent tells LEX 18 that Harrod left campus early Friday morning and returned in the afternoon. He was not on duty at the time when he had the interaction with local law enforcement and a school resource officer.

"He was very apologetic and resigned his position on Tuesday morning," said Superintendent Mitchell in a statement. "Teachers and staff in AC schools are expected to adhere to the EPSB Code of Ethics and be role models for students and families."