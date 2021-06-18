Another Kentucky man charged in U.S. Capitol riot, caught on video near deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Another Kentucky man charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 was caught on video near a deadly shooting inside the Capitol.

Kurt Peterson, of Hodgenville, was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities. Charges include obstruction an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and entering a restricted building.

A federal affidavit says Peterson sent a Facebook message back in January, insinuating he had been in the Capitol during the riot.

"I stood at the door and told everyone that we were not there to hurt anybody or damage anything but as a show of solidarity to right the wrongs of the past election," Peterson wrote in his Facebook post.

The message also indicated he was near Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer. Video of the riot shows a man matching Peterson’s description standing nearby.

Jayden X Video

According to the FBI, Peterson had previously posted on Facebook that Democratic lawmakers who opposed President Trump were traitors, and that the penalty for treason is death.

Read the full affidavit below:

Peterson has been charged with the following:

Obstructing an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Destruction of Government Property

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Engaging in Physical Violence in the Ground or Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

More than a dozen Kentuckians have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.