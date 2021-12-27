Armed man arrested following standoff with Richmond police

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man armed with a gun was arrested following a standoff with police.

The Richmond Police Department says Ryan Denholm was arrested on Turpin Drive on Monday. Police say it was a domestic violence incident between Denholm and a female. He was in violation of an EPO that the victim had against him.

Police say Denholm had a firearm in his possession and refused to come out of the residence. The incident ended peacefully and detectives are continuing to investigate. More charges are expected against Denholm.

In 2016, Denholm pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit murder, among other charges, in the death of Zachary Flower. Denholm says he brought a gun to help protect his brother, Matthew, who was involved with drugs. He says his brother used the gun to shoot Flower when Flower tried to break up a fight.