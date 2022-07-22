LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was one of five people arrested in connection to a hostage situation in Laurel County earlier this week that turned into the county's largest meth bust to date.

Christopher Andrew Brown, 43, of Lexington, is facing charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance, along with drug paraphernalia, fleeing police, and reckless driving charges.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, after a short standoff and possible hostage situation, Brown was arrested after he left the car. Police found a plastic bag containing heroin in that car.

"I've seen drugs take over a human body in a way that's hard to describe. And in a way that affects not only the person but also the family. It's a ripple effect that goes all the way down to the children," said LPD Commander Matt Greathouse.

We are still waiting on charges for the other four people arrested in connection to this drug bust.