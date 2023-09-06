Former Pike County prosecutor charged with murdering wife

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Pike County Prosecutor Donald Deskins is charged with the murder of his wife on April 24, 2021.

According to his arrest citation, Deskins called 911 to report his wife's death inside a residence on Meathouse Road in the Kimper Community.

When officers arrived, the initial investigation showed that foul play was suspected in the woman's death.

As further investigation took place, the case was taken to a special prosecutor before the officer presented the case to the Pike County Grand Jury.

He was arrested on August 31, 2023, on an indictment warrant and charged with domestic violence, murder, and tampering with physical evidence.

Deskins will be arraigned on September 9 at 9:00 a.m.