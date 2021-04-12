Louisville man indicted on murder charges in deadly downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arraignment for Jacouri Burns, the man accused of killing 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine earlier this year in downtown Lexington, is scheduled for Thursday.

Police said Burns, a 25-year-old Louisville resident, shot and killed Oxendine by the Marriott Hotel in City Center while Oxendine was filming a music video.

Burns was arrested on Feb. 2. He has been indicted on murder and assault charges.

Frankfort police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating and taking Burns into custody.