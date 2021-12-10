Ashland woman accused of pouring gasoline on a store clerk now in jail

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Felicia Helton of Ashland, Ky is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center after being accused of attemptinging to set a store clerk on fire.

Ashland Police were called around 9 a.m. to a convenience store at the corner of 22nd St and Winchester Avenue, where a woman poured gasoline on a store clerk.

It's reported that the woman produced a lighter in an attempt to set the clerk and store on fire.

Customers were able to subdue the woman until officers arrived.

Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.