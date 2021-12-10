Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Ashland woman accused of pouring gasoline on a store clerk now in jail

items.[0].image.alt
Custody of Boyd County Detention Center
File (1).jpg
Posted at 10:22 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 22:38:53-05

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Felicia Helton of Ashland, Ky is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center after being accused of attemptinging to set a store clerk on fire.

Ashland Police were called around 9 a.m. to a convenience store at the corner of 22nd St and Winchester Avenue, where a woman poured gasoline on a store clerk.

It's reported that the woman produced a lighter in an attempt to set the clerk and store on fire.

Customers were able to subdue the woman until officers arrived.

Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!