Assistant UK football coach charged with assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Assistant UK football coach Daniel Berezowitz was charged with assault Sunday night.

Lexington police booked Berezowitz around midnight. Police claim they have the 50-year-old on video shoving his wife, then grabbing and twisting her arm causing her to fall.

Lexington police say neither Berezowitz nor his wife were cooperative. He was scheduled to be arraigned on his charge today.

Berezowitz serves as the chief of staff for head coach Mark Stoops.

A University of Kentucky spokesperson said the University is aware and is in the process of gathering information.

