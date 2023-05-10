Authorities looking for 'armed and dangerous' inmate who escaped Lexington correctional facility

(LEX 18) — Authorities are looking for an "armed and dangerous" inmate who they say is on the loose after escaping a Lexington correctional facility.

The Fleming County Sheriff's Office says Kyle Aaron Skaggs lived in Flemingsburg prior to his incarceration. Authorities didn't specify which Lexington correctional facility he escaped from.

According to court documents, Skaggs plead guilty to amended charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and sentenced to two years in prison. The court says imprisonment was necessary for Skaggs at his sentencing because "there is a likelihood that during a period of probation with an alternative sentencing plan or conditional discharge, [Skaggs] will commit a Class D or Class C felony or a substantial risk that [Skaggs] will commit a Class B or Class A felony."

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Fleming County Dispatch at (606) 845-2121 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.