South Laurel High School teacher arrested on child exploitation charges after investigation

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barbourville Police Department and Laurel County Schools Police conducted an investigation after a teacher was accused of requesting and receiving explicit photographs of a minor.

According to police, evidence obtained during the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Bradley K. Yeager's residence.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12

Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means



Laurel County Public Schools released the following statement:

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, the Laurel County Public Schools Police Department was notified by the Barbourville City Police Department of a criminal investigation into South Laurel High School teacher Bradley K. Yeager. The Laurel County Public Schools Police Department immediately responded to assist. Mr. Yeager is currently suspended from employment pending the outcome of the investigation.



Laurel County Schools considers the safety and well-being of our students and the trust of our parents to be the top priority. We strive to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for all students, where our teachers and staff serve as positive role models. All allegations of misconduct are addressed immediately and in the best interests of our students.





Police say the investigation is ongoing.