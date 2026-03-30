Bardstown HS teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with student, police say

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bardstown Police Department arrested a Bardstown High School teacher Monday morning on charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

Police arrested 31-year-old Mary "Hanna" Mattingly at about 10:30 a.m. She is also charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, according to the department.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a report that Mattingly was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school.

Investigators said Mattingly used her position of "special trust as a school teacher" to engage in sexual contact with a high school student. Police said she also sent partially nude photographs of herself to the student electronically.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811 or leave an anonymous tip at 502-348-HEAT.

