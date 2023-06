BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bardstown police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Wednesday near Ashberry Drive in Nelson County.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Akbar Mubelela for charges of assault first-degree with a deadly weapon and first-degree robbery.

Mubelela is considered armed and dangerous and is known to be frequent in Bardstown and Lexington.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.