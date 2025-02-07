Barren Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 people who they say assaulted deputy and fled

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barren County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for two people who they say assaulted a deputy and fled on Friday.

The sheriff's office says that a deputy made contact with a 42-year-old male named Aaron K. White and a 42-year-old female named Melissa R. Netherton in the 2000 block of Park City Glasgow Road. A release from the office says the deputy was aware that Wright had an active bench warrant on a felony case.

When the deputy went to arrest Wright, Wright and Netherton took off running. The deputy then attempted to take Wright into custody during the foot pursuit, and a physical altercation occurred in which the deputy was assaulted by both Wright and Netherton, the sheriff's office release says.

The release adds that both Wright and Netherton were able to flee without apprehension.

A search for the pair is ongoing, and arrest warrants are being sought for both suspects, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barren County Sheriff's Office at 270-651-2771 or Glasgow Dispatch at 270-651-5151.