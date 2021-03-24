Barren County couple faces human trafficking charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Glasgow man and woman were charged Saturday with human trafficking after a nearly two-month-long investigation, the Barren County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Police said Micah A. Manthe 37, and Danielle C. Cordes, 38, each face multiple sexual-related charges involving a minor.

Manthe is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, sodomy, human trafficking, and six counts of possession of child pornography.

Cordes is charged with human trafficking and six counts of possession of child pornography.

Both suspects are in the Barren County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

