Barricade situation in Richmond ends with fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple agencies responded to a barricade situation at the Richmond Manor Apartments on N. 3rd Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to WBON.

They report that the subject did not let up for hours and continually fired gunshots.

Around 12:30 a.m. the apartment building caught on fire. It's not clear how the fire started.

WBON reported that tankers were brought in because of an "apparent problem" with hydrants in the area.

Around 2 a.m. the barricaded subject went into custody.

Many callers who reached out to LEX18 were concerned that a child was shot during the situation. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson confirmed that was not true.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

