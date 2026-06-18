Bell County man arrested after allegedly posing as federal agent during predator sting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Middlesboro man is behind bars after a predator sting operation led to his arrest at a Dollar General parking lot in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Joshua Helms was arrested on Wednesday and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. He faces charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, distribution of obscene matter to minors — first offense, and impersonating a peace officer.

The sheriff's office says that Detective Hunter Luttrell and Sgt. Austin Poindexter were contacted by a member of the 606 Predator group after the group used a decoy on the dating app "MeetMe." The decoy posed as a 15-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Helms reportedly sent nude pictures and other sexually related texts to the decoy as well as arranged to meet her at the Bell County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office says that Detective Luttrell located Helms' vehicle parked at the Fourmile Dollar General on Highway 25E. When Luttrell made contact with him, Helms identified himself as a federal agent and presented credentials and a handgun. Investigators also found an "unopened condom and sexual aid" in his possession.

Helms told investigators the decoy had told him she was 15 years old, according to the sheriff's office.