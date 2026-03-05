Bell County man arrested after leading deputies on chase through river trail

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bell County man is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase through a community trail along a river before wrecking and abandoning his motorcycle, according to WRIL- The Big One in Pineville.

Bell County deputies and a K-9 were reportedly conducting a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint at the junction of Ky-2014 and 2015 on Wednesday when a black sports bike stopped in the middle of the road, made an illegal U-turn and fled at a high rate of speed.

The rider was later identified as 41-year-old Virgil Brock of Pineville, WRIL confirmed.

Sgt. Jody Risner advised that while deputies attempted to catch up to Brock, the bike turned and went up to the levy in the Wallsend community, then down a trail next to the river toward the Newtown area.

The deputy caught up to Brock and gave him several commands to get off the bike and show his hands. Brock allegedly refused and turned the bike around, heading back toward the deputy.

Deputies then walked the trail, where they found the bike wrecked and abandoned, according to WRIL. Brock was located and arrested a short time later.

Brock was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and charged with:

2 counts of fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot)

Fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (motor vehicle)

Careless driving

Failure to signal

No operator's license

License to be in possession

Improper equipment

No/expired registration plates

No/expired Kentucky registration receipt

Tampering with physical evidence

Failure to maintain insurance

Failure to produce insurance card

Driving on a DUI suspended license

Receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000

Criminal mischief – 1st degree

Failure to comply with helmet law

Reckless driving

Public intoxication



Brock was also served a parole violation warrant. Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth additionally served Brock with a complaint warrant for a separate fleeing incident that occurred on Monday, March 2, 2026.