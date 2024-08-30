Bell County man charged with murder after alleged stabbing

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bell County man is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death, officials told WRIL - The Big One.

The station reported that 45-year-old Tyrone Wilson was arrested just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday near 23rd Street and Chester Avenue in Bell County.

Officials told the station that Wilson and 45-year-old Ronnie Mink were in an altercation in which Mink was transported to Middlesboro ARH Hospital, where officials say he passed away from injuries to his left arm and upper torso.

Wilson is lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

