Bell County Sheriff's Office: 3 arrested in Bell County after multi-agency investigation, drug bust

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were arrested in Bell County after law enforcement discovered suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in a motel room, according to a release from the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests came after a multi-agency investigation between the Bell County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit.

27-year-old Ashlee Miller from Pineville, 45-year-old William O'Rourke from Kenvir, and 40-year-old Amanda Monday from Middlesboro were arrested at 2 a.m. on Saturday at an Econo Lodge in Middlesboro, the sheriff's office says.

According to the release, deputies had verified an active indictment warrant for Monday before making entry into the motel room. The suspects refused to come out when confronted and were seen throwing baggies around the room. A K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and deputies observed drugs, needles, and baggies in plain view.

A search turned up scales with residue, scoops with residue, small baggies used for packaging, a loaded syringe, and three baggies containing a suspected heroin and fentanyl mixture weighing close to 10 grams combined. Deputies also discovered multiple pills believed to be fentanyl and cash with suspected fentanyl residue, along with several used glass pipes.

All three suspects were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and their charges were listed in the release as "(2) two counts of possession of Fentanyl - 1st degree, trafficking in controlled substance - 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives), trafficking in controlled substance - 1st offense (Heroin), possession of controlled substance - 1st offense (Heroin), (2) two counts of possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, delivery/manufacture of drug paraphernalia."

The sheriff's department says that in addition to the above charges, Miller was charged with failure to appear, Monday was charged with failure to wear seatbelts and failure to appear and O'Rourke was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

