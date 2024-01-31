Berea man facing several charges, accused of kidnapping and raping woman

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and would not let her leave until she was able to call 911.

20-year-old Adrian Jones has been charged with rape, assault, sexual abuse, strangulation, and kidnapping of an adult.

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, January 27, officers with the Berea Police Department responded to a home in the area after a woman called 911. Jones was detained by responding officers and taken to the Berea Police Department, and the woman was taken to a hospital in Berea.

The woman later told officers she was kept at the home by Jones since the late evening hours on Thursday, January 25. She claims she was physically assaulted multiple times and that Jones strangled her to the point of being unable to breathe and her "vision went black," according to the criminal complaint. Jones later admitted to grabbing her around the neck but claimed he did not strangle her. He told police he did this because the victim broke his expensive watch.

The woman also alleged she was knocked unconscious two times by being thrown into objects in the room. During one of the times she was unconscious, the woman told police she woke up and realized her clothes had been removed. Jones later told authorities that he removed her clothing and "smelled her butt" while she was unconscious, according to the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she tried to leave multiple times and that Jones would not let her by blocking the door and pushing her down on the bed. She claims Jones told her she had to stay until Monday so her injuries could heal and that he used a large mirror to block the door.

The woman also told authorities that Jones sexually assaulted her while she was at his home. In the complaint, police say the woman had multiple bruises on her face, neck, arms, and side. Police say the victim also had contusions on the back and top of her head, according to the complaint.

Jones admitted to "throwing" the woman around his bedroom, according to the complaint. He told authorities in one of those instances, she bounced off the bed and struck furniture in the room, which caused bleeding. Jones said the woman was knocked unconscious two separate times, according to the complaint.

Jones is being held in the Madison County Detention Center. His arraignment is set for February 2, and a cash bond has been set for $125,000.