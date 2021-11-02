Berea woman arrested after stealing car, leading police on high speed chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX `18) — Madison County Sheriff Department arrested Linda Gadd, of Berea, for allegedly stealing a car and leading Berea Police on a high speed chase down US 25 around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Gadd was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, failure to improper signal, reckless driving, receiving stolen property less than $10,000, no operators moped license, speeding 28 miles per hour over the limit, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

According to the citation from the sheriff's department, Gadd was driving all over the roadway and passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

She was reported to have been going towards Richmond on US 25 at nearly 100 miles per hour. She lost control of the vehicle and spun out into a ditch where she came to a complete stop. She did not have a driver's license and her license was suspended.

Gadd was arrested and transported to Madison County Detention Center.

Her preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 10.