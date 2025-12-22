Berea woman arrested following child sexual exploitation investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Berea woman was arrested following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the citation, the Madison County Sheriff's Department discovered a sexually explicit image of a child under the age of five posted online, and 27-year-old Sarah Coshatt was identified as a suspect in the investigation.

As a result, the citation states that Coshatt was interviewed by officers, in which she "disclosed she took and distributed the image on social media."

She is booked in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with the use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.