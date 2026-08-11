Berea woman faces child abuse, animal cruelty charges following welfare check at home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Berea woman is facing multiple charges, including child abuse and cruelty to animals, following an investigation by the Berea Police Department on Monday.

According to an arrest citation, Berea police received a tip regarding a "possible child neglect," which led them to a home on Scaffold Cane Road.

The citation states that police contacted the homeowner by phone and identified her as 36-year-old Tiffany Madsen, informing her of a welfare check on a child.

According to the citation, Madsen asked police "several times if she could clean her home" before they arrived.

When police arrived at the home, the citation states that Madsen told police her four children lived at the residence with her.

According to the citation, police note that the "front porch was covered in mounds of trash and had a very foul odor."

Once inside the home, the citation details that there was "a large amount of fleas, flies, and spiders/webs." It went on to state that "feces caked in the floor and piles on the ground."

According to the citation, the feces was mixed in with clothing and children's toys throughout the home, as well as holes in the walls.

The citation notes that there was "no running water and Tiffany was having the children use water bottles from a cooler" and police noticed that the children in the home appeared to have "matted and dirty hair."

In addition, the citation states that there were three dogs and five cats in the home; police noted that one of the dogs "appeared to have a severe neglected case of mange or a skin issue."

As a result, the children were placed in the care of family members, and the animals were removed from the residence by Madison County Animal Control, according to the citation.

According to the citation, Madsen was arrested and booked in the Madison County Detention Center. She is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and second-degree cruelty to animals.