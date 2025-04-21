Bevinsville student arrested after making school threats, citation reveals

BEVINSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student in Bevinsville was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly made social media threats of violence toward a school, according to a uniform citation.

The citation revealed that 18-year-old Jacob Johnson was arrested after KSP Post 9 received a call regarding a school violence complaint in Bevinsville.

The citation read that information was gathered about threats being made on social media "to shoot up the Floyd Central High School and bomb threats made toward the school as well."

A search warrant was obtained by a detective, who notified KSP that he had evidence that Johnson allegedly made the threats, the citation noted.

When officials and the detective arrived at the home, Johnson was arrested and his electronic devices were seized as evidence in the investigation, the citation said.

The citation listed that Johnson was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and bomb threats.