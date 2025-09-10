Bluegrass Crime Stoppers asking for information in deadly 2020 shooting on Chestnut Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for information in a deadly 2020 shooting that happened on Chestnut Street in Lexington.

According to officials, on July 11, 2020, just before 3:00 a.m., they responded to a reported shooting at the 500 block of Chestnut Street.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they located a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Darrell Price.

According to officials, detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.