Bluegrass Crime Stoppers investigating 2022 shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is investigating a 2022 shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officials, on Dec. 30, 2022, around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Bradley Court for a shooting.

When arriving on the scene, officials say that they located three men on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say that Tyron Shaw, identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the other two victims were taken to a hospital with reported life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600, and anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.