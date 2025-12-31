Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers investigating December 6 robbery on Augusta Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are investigating a robbery that happened on Dec. 6 around 7:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of Augusta Drive in Lexington.

According to officials, a witness observed the suspect approach the victim from behind and strike her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Officials say that the suspect grabbed the victim's purse and another victim's wallet before fleeing.

According to officials, the suspect is a white man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

