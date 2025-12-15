Bluegrass Crime Stoppers investigating June 2021 shooting that left man dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are investigating a June 2021 shooting that happened on Hedgewood Court in Lexington, which left a man dead.

According to officials, on June 8, 2021, around 11:35 p.m., they responded to reports of a person who had been shot.

Officials say when arriving on the scene, they found 28-year-old Shon Demale Davis dead in the driver's seat of a car.

According to officials, Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they continue to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information should call 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to 859-253-2020.