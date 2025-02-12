Bluegrass Crime Stoppers looking for 3 people in connection to armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is looking for three people they say were involved in an armed robbery that happened on Jan. 16 near the 200 block of Nicholasville Road.

According to officials, employees reported that the "three individuals entered the store and took three cash drawers."

The employees reportedly told officials that the "three people came in with hoods pulled over their heads and face coverings."

According to officials, one was armed with an AR Pistol, and another one had a pistol.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says anonymous tips can be submitted online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling 859-253-2020.