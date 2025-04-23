Bluegrass Crime Stoppers looking for 34-year-old man wanted on several warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for 34-year-old Devin Lovette, who they say has several arrest warrants in Lexington.

According to officials, he is wanted for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault- domestic violence, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree terroristic threatening, and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. BCS says they will pay a cash reward for any anonymous information.