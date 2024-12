LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are looking for a Lexington man with multiple warrants from Fayette and surrounding counties.

According to officials, 29-year-old Jason Jenkins has warrants for theft by unlawful taking and other charges.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says anyone with information on Jenkins' whereabouts will get a cash reward for anonymous information.