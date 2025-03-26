Bluegrass Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for assault, firearm possession

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding Damond Smith, who is wanted for several crimes including assault, and firearm possession.
According to the Crime Stoppers, Smith is wanted for the following:
- Fourth-degree assault dating violence
- First-degree wanton endangerment
- Discharge of a firearm
- Third-degree terroristic threatening
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- First-degree criminal mischief
- Third-degree fleeing and evading
"If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts Bluegrass Crime Stopper will pay you a cash reward for your anonymous information," the crime stoppers stated.