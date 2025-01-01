Bluegrass Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are looking for a man who they say was involved in a robbery on Pasadena Drive on Dec. 27.

According to officials, the suspect handed the teller "a note implying they would be hurt if they didn't give the suspect cash."

Officials say that the suspect, who is described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes, fled on foot.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.