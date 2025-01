LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for a 25-year-old Lexington man who is wanted on several charges.

According to officials, Jeremiah Burnham has warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in fentanyl, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Crime Stoppers says anyone with information on Burnham's whereabouts will get a cash award for anonymous tips.