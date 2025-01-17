Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are searching for a person they say was involved in a burglary on Christmas Eve.

According to officials, a person broke into a business on the 200 block of Plaza Drive in Lexington on Dec. 24, 2024.

Officials say the person "smashed the front door glass, damaged the security gate, and took items off a shelf before fleeing."

Security footage shows the individual wearing all black and gloves, according to officials.

Anyone with information can share an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and receive up to a $1,500 cash reward.

To submit a tip, call 859-253-2020 or go to bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.