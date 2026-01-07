Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for information in deadly 2008 shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for information in a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 17, 2008, in Lexington.

According to officials, they responded to a home on Lakeshore Drive regarding a "disorder with a weapon."

Officials say that a victim was located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, according to officials, was identified as Jermaine Howard, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

