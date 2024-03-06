Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for man accused of assaulting two officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting two Lexington police officers.

According to BGCS, officers responded to the area of Red Mile Road on February 26 regarding a stolen vehicle.

When arriving on the scene, police say three people were detained, and during the investigation, one of the suspects intentionally knocked an officer to the ground and attempted to flee. While fleeing, police say that the man knocked a second officer to the ground, causing visible injury.

Crime Stoppers says the man fled the area.