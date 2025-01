LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for a man they say was caught on a security camera at a business on Versailles Road in Lexington stealing a wallet.

On Dec. 9, 2024, a victim told police that she realized her "wallet was missing after leaving the business."

Officials say that security cameras show "a man concealing the victim's wallet and exiting the store."

Anonymous tips can be submitted to bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or by calling 859-253-2020.