Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted on domestic violence warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they are attempting to locate a man wanted for multiple warrants, including strangulation and criminal mischief.

According to officials, 26-year-old Ja'Kobe Richmond has warrants for first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault- domestic violence, fourth-degree assault- domestic violence, intimidating a witness in a legal process, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

Officials say Richmond is 5'7" tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers; a cash reward will be paid for anonymous information.