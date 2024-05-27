Watch Now
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for man with warrants in multiple Ky. counties

Posted at 10:16 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 10:16:20-04

(LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for a man with warrants in multiple Kentucky counties.

According to BCS, Jermale Hill is their wanted person of the week.

Hill is facing the following charges in Fayette County:

  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
  • First-degree wanton endangerment
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Second-degree fleeing or evading police
  • Failure to appear

He has also been charged in Scott County for failure to appear and Graves County for a probation violation.
Officials ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 859-253-2020. Tips can be left anonymously.

