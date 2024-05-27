Bluegrass Crime Stoppers searching for man with warrants in multiple Ky. counties

(LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is searching for a man with warrants in multiple Kentucky counties.
According to BCS, Jermale Hill is their wanted person of the week.
Hill is facing the following charges in Fayette County:
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- First-degree wanton endangerment
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Second-degree fleeing or evading police
- Failure to appear
He has also been charged in Scott County for failure to appear and Graves County for a probation violation.
Officials ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 859-253-2020. Tips can be left anonymously.