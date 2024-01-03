Bomb threat emailed to Ky. Secretary of State's office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bomb threat was emailed to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office Wednesday morning.

The office tells LEX 18 it was a threat to the State Capitol but sent to multiple Secretary of State offices throughout the country. The governor said Kentucky State Police has asked everyone to evacuate the building as a result.

While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office. We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 3, 2024

Bomb threats were also reported at both the Mississippi and Georgia State Capitols. Georgia's threat has been ruled as a hoax.