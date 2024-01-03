Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bomb threat emailed to Ky. Secretary of State's office

1-3 CAPITOL THREAT.JPG
LEX 18
1-3 CAPITOL THREAT.JPG
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 10:51:01-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bomb threat was emailed to the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office Wednesday morning.

The office tells LEX 18 it was a threat to the State Capitol but sent to multiple Secretary of State offices throughout the country. The governor said Kentucky State Police has asked everyone to evacuate the building as a result.

Bomb threats were also reported at both the Mississippi and Georgia State Capitols. Georgia's threat has been ruled as a hoax.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18