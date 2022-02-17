Watch
Bond posted for man accused of firing at Louisville mayoral candidate

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Greenberg was shot at Monday morning at his campaign office but was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, police said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Craig Greenberg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 17, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate at his campaign office will be placed on home incarceration after a group posted bond for him Wednesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Quintez Brown was arrested shortly after Monday’s shooting in Louisville. He has been charged with attempted murder and endangerment. Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was not hit by the gunfire.

According to media reports, a group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond on Wednesday afternoon. Brown will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and confined to his home.

