Bond stands for Bryan Carroll, man arrested while armed with guns and explosives at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of walking into UK Hospital's emergency room with guns and explosives earlier this year was back in court Wednesday morning for a bond hearing, and it was not amended.

Bryan Carroll's defense counsel argued that he is neither a flight risk, nor a risk to the community, but his $150,000 bond stands.

Carroll is charged with numerous crimes after police say he walked into UK's Chandler Hospital emergency room with several guns and explosives back in March. No one was hurt.

He had several prior felony convictions before that incident, making it illegal to be in possession of those weapons. If Carroll can post bond, he'll be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

His next court date is scheduled for November 12th.