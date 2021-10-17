Boone County deputy hit during chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four minors are facing charges after a chase involving police ended with an injured deputy.

Boone County deputies said that while in Twin Hills the suspects opened up an unlocked vehicle, and used the garage door opener to enter a home and a car inside the garage.

Officials said they arrived at the home and left in a stolen Audi SUV.

The homeowners called 911 and deputies report that they found the suspects on US 42 shortly after.

Lt. Chris Hall was on the side of the road and attempting to put out stop sticks when he was hit by the stolen Audi.

Police said the suspects continued to drive into Erlanger where they abandoned the car.

Lt. Hall was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released this morning.

The suspects were arrested overnight and they are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and receiving stolen property.

