Boone County grand jury indicts man in connection to deadly 2023 crash

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 21, 2024

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boone County grand jury has indicted a Cincinnati man in connection to a deadly crash that killed Lauren A. Collins on July 16, 2023.

According to officials, 37-year-old Ricky A. Raider reported himself on July 22, 2023, to the Independence Police Department.

Police say he admitted that on the day of the wreck, he lost a tire on the interstate but didn't believe it had hit anyone.

Several months later, Accident Reconstruction Unit Sergeant Jeff Nagy obtained a recorded phone call between Raider and a female inmate at the Bullitt County Detention Center. Police say that during the conversation, which took place on the same day as the collision, Raider admitted that he was driving on I-75 northbound when the tire dismounted from his 1993 Ford F-250 and witnessed the tire hit Collins vehicle and "knew the collision likely resulted in someone being hurt or killed."

According to police, Raider fled the collision scene after mounting the tire back onto his truck.

Raider is lodged in the Boone County Detention Center and held on a $40,000 cash bond.

He is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

Collins was a student at the University of Kentucky.

