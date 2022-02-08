Bourbon County 'unruly' fan brings gun, arrested during middle school basketball game

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LX 18) — A Bourbon County fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game Monday night in Woodford County.

Officials say Mark Anthony West was arrested after displaying "inappropriate behavior." We are told that he had brought a gun to the game, but he did not use the gun at the game.

Anthony is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place (first & second degree), menacing, assault in the third degree, and unlawful possession of weapon on school property.

According to the Montgomery County school's Facebook page, the game was between McNabb and Bourbon County, but was hosted at Woodford county.

The school reported that all students and parents are safe.

