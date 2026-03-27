Bourbon County woman charged with 3 counts of abandonment of a minor, warrant reveals

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bourbon County woman was arrested on March 24 and charged with three counts of abandonment of a minor and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, according to a warrant of arrest.

The warrant reveals that from Sept. 6, 2025, to Dec. 6, 2025, the woman, identified as Tatiana Shea, left her three children with her partner, without "food, formula, diapers, clothing, or any other necessities."

According to the warrant, the partner contacted law enforcement on Jan. 6, 2026, after she did not return.

On March 24, the citation states that Shea was arrested following an investigation where medical reports revealed that one of the children, an infant, "was diagnosed with severe protein-calorie malnutrition," and one of the toddlers "suffered from untreated bilateral hyperopia and intermittent extropia."

According to the warrant, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services also learned that "on different occasions, she would leave all three children at home unsupervised."

Shea is booked in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond, according to court records.