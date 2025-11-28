Bowling Green man arrested for alleged mall shooting threat, police report

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 33-year-old Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at Greenwood Mall in a social media post, police said.

The Bowling Green Police Department reported that Jay H. Gill was taken into custody without incident after detectives investigated the threat made on Nov. 27.

"The post indicated a shooting would take place sometime on Friday," police said.

Gill has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree disorderly conduct, police detailed.

The investigation remains ongoing.