Bowling Green man arrested in connection to reported stolen Corvettes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bowling Green man was arrested on March 22 in connection to reported stolen Corvettes, according to three arrest citations.

According to a citation, on March 22, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to 150 American Avenue for reports of "suspicious activity."

A transporter, according to a citation, told police that he had been instructed to pick up Corvettes that appeared to be brand new and was being rushed by the individuals to transport them to Detroit, Michigan.

BGPD says they were investigating a report of "stolen Corvettes" earlier in the day. When officers arrived on the scene, a citation says two "men were seen walking away from the vehicles and fleeing the area on foot."

According to a citation, the officer observed the two individuals walking together shortly after and began chasing them on foot again. Police report that one of the individuals, identified as Deantae Walker, tripped and fell and, as a result, was placed into handcuffs.

A citation states the other suspect fled the scene in a Jeep with Ohio tags.

Walker was booked in the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with the following:



third-degree fleeing or evading police

resisting police

first-degree criminal mischief

three counts of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

Police report that the investigation into the stolen Corvettes is ongoing.